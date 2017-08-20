In Pictures: Mrunal Jain gym pictures are to die for

Actor Mrunal Jain has been impressing his fans consistently with his well-chiselled body and six pack abs. The actor was recently spotted working out in the gym and seemed to be in perfect shape.

Good morning Contentment is the result of spiritual awareness to recognize negativity. It changes your pattern of thinking & all desires are fulfilled. A post shared by Mrunal Jain (@mrunaljainofficial) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT



Also Read: Mrunal Jain fitness secret

“I love working out. It has become part of my life and I hit the gym every day. The day I miss going to the gym, I feel like my day is not complete,” he says.

In fact, the actor was recently in Indonesia as well for work and made sure to not miss working out in the gym there too. He would take out time for his busy schedule every day to work out.

The actor adds that it’s important to be fit if you are going to be in front of the camera. “Being fit is being healthy and everyone must try to be as healthy as they can. For an actor, it’s doubly important to be in good shape because our fans are constantly looking up to us for inspiration. And if us working out can inspire them as well, then why not!” he says, adding, “I get so happy when a fan approaches me for tips to keep fit. It seems like I am motivating someone to be healthy, which is great.”