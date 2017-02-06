In pictures: Miley Cyrus worships Goddess Lakshmi with complete offerings of diya and prasad

Miley Cyrus somehow always finds a way to be in news, be it for her outrageous costumes or her relationships and sexuality. The 24-year old singer performed a Lakshmi puja at her place and posted pictures of the same on social media.

A few years ago Miley Cyrus thanked Indian fans for liking her official page on Facebook by saying you are awesome, but know it seems that her love for India has gone far beyond and on new level.

“#FruitBowl over Super… #offering,” captioned the singer, the photo shows a room filled with diyas and incense sticks whole setup in the room is traditional Hindu puja. Complete with fruit offerings as prasad and photos showing the gurus she follows, she called priest to perform the puja.

This shows the spiritual side of Miley Cyrus and her devotion towards Hindu religion, she has many tattoos on her body and many of them have deep meanings in Hinduism.