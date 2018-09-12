In Pictures: Meet Flora Saini, the real ‘Stree’ of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy
Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy ‘Stree’ is doing well at the box-office. The movie is getting close to Rs 100 crore mark. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi are getting a positive response for their respective roles, but there is one character which went un-noticed without whom the picture is incomplete. The character is of ‘Stree’ herself. The actress who portrayed the role of ‘Stree’ is a known face of Southern film industry. She is Flora Saini.
The 33-year-old who shared screen space with big stars like Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Venkatesh, Jagapati Babu and Vijaykanth received equal recognition. Interestingly, Saini initially refused to do the film but when she auditioned for the role, she was very impressed with the writing and agreed to do the role. Meanwhile, in this segment, here we see the glamorous side of this ‘Stree’ who scared many of us.
The curious case of the #red #bindis For those who have asked me so times about how they made me look ugly . Well our stree make up on set basically only involved making her look dirty cos she was suppose to b some 500 years old But the #ugly #magic the #dirty #desirable u see on screen that scared the daylights out of u is all vfx done by my very talented and dear friend @susheelperis Another person who deserves a lot of credit is the background score by @ketan_sodha ufffff I jumped in my seat even while watching it again was soooo good
'परी हूँ मैं' फ्लोरा सैनी चा पहिली मराठी चित्रपट
blowing #kisses to the two people who make #magic happen every single time ❤❤❤ @neha.vanjare for the #glam #glow @nilimashah79 for my #curvy #locks these girls are #exceptional #team @insideedgeamazon #season2