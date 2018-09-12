In Pictures: Meet Flora Saini, the real ‘Stree’ of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy ‘Stree’ is doing well at the box-office. The movie is getting close to Rs 100 crore mark. Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi are getting a positive response for their respective roles, but there is one character which went un-noticed without whom the picture is incomplete. The character is of ‘Stree’ herself. The actress who portrayed the role of ‘Stree’ is a known face of Southern film industry. She is Flora Saini.

The 33-year-old who shared screen space with big stars like Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Venkatesh, Jagapati Babu and Vijaykanth received equal recognition. Interestingly, Saini initially refused to do the film but when she auditioned for the role, she was very impressed with the writing and agreed to do the role. Meanwhile, in this segment, here we see the glamorous side of this ‘Stree’ who scared many of us.