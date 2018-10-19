In Pictures: Malaika Arora holidaying in scenic alleys of Milan is magical

Malaika Arora never fails to wow her fans with her stunning dressing sense. And her Instagram is the proof, Malaika has some ravishing pictures on her social media account and which keeps her fans hooked to her account. Currently, Malaika has taken a break from her busy schedule, and she is holidaying in Milan, Italy.

Malaika recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her enjoying in scenic alleys of Milan and she looks magical in it.

Take a look at the pictures here

View this post on Instagram When in Milano…: A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Oct 17, 2018 at 1:05am PDT

Malaika is currently making headlines for her alleged relationship with the Namaste London actor Arjun Kapoor. While the two have always kept mum about their personal life the rumours and reports have never stopped.