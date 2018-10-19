Free Press Journal
In Pictures: Malaika Arora holidaying in scenic alleys of Milan is magical

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 19, 2018 04:08 pm
Malaika Arora never fails to wow her fans with her stunning dressing sense. And her Instagram is the proof, Malaika has some ravishing pictures on her social media account and which keeps her fans hooked to her account. Currently, Malaika has taken a break from her busy schedule, and she is holidaying in Milan, Italy.

Malaika recently took to Instagram to post a picture of her enjoying in scenic alleys of Milan and she looks magical in it.

Malaika is currently making headlines for her alleged relationship with the Namaste London actor Arjun Kapoor. While the two have always kept mum about their personal life the rumours and reports have never stopped.

