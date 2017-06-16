Free Press Journal
In pictures: Love is in the 'air' again for Milind Soman, quite literally!

— By Salman Khan | Jun 16, 2017 02:18 pm
Actor-model Milind Soman, the Ironman of India, has found love and the girl is half his age. Reports suggest that the handsome hunk has fallen in love with airhostess Ankita Konwar. Not much information is known about the girl, but the pictures of Soman with Ankita on social media speak all about the beautiful couple.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap has posted pictures on social media of his girlfriend with him and the girl Anurag is dating is half of his age. But the love seems to be strong and passionate what we saw in pictures.

In July 2006, Soman married Mylene Jampanoi, his French co-star in the film, Valley of Flowers and got divorced in 2009. Later, he also dated actor Shahana Goswami with whom he had the age gap of 21 years. But, as they say, age is just a number, it never stopped the couple from loving each other.

