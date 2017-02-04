Free Press Journal
Home / Entertainment / In Pictures: Lisa Haydon shows off her baby bump on an all girls holidays!

In Pictures: Lisa Haydon shows off her baby bump on an all girls holidays!

— By Mamta Sonar | Feb 04, 2017 09:29 am
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Lisa Haydon posted a beautiful post pregnancy holidays pictures on instagram with a baby bump with friends in Hong Kong.

Also Read: Lisa Haydon confirms pregnancy with this dazzling picture!

Lisa is expecting her first child with husband Dino lalvani. She posted pictures on social media her baby bump, along with caption, A proud weekend to be an indo/Aussie temporarily living in Hong Kong Kung hey fat choi Happy Republic Day Happy Australia Dayfrom all four of us


Another post pictures with caption, lisahaydonHumble beginnings

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani had tied a knot last year in the month October, the duo has been dating for a year. The marriage ceremony was an extremely private affair with Lisa few friends and family.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

