In pictures! Katrina Kaif slays in her emerald green wrap around dress

Katrina Kaif never fails to impress her fans with her fashion sense, and today the actress was clicked with soon-to-be mom Neha Dhupia on the sets of #NoFilterNeha. Talking more about Katrina she was wearing emerald green wrap around dress with kitten heels. The dress was nicely tailored for her fit body. Katrina was looking extremely ravishing as she posed for the camera.

Here are some pictures clicked from the sets of #NoFilterNeha

Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for the release of her next, Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina is playing the most beautiful thug, Suraiyya in the action-adventure drama. Apart from that, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’ and with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Zero’.