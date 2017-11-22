In Pictures: Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan’s latest pic is a treat for his fans
Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is become an Internet favourite at a very small age. He is a definition of cuteness.
Recently, Kareena, with son Taimur, went out for dinner and photographers capture the moment. Kareena stepped out in a plaid shirt, denim and high knee boot. Well, Taimur looked too cute in white turtle neck sweater and blue dungarees.
Take a look at the picture here:
Taimur Ali Khan was born on December 20 and will turn one next month. Kareena has revealed that the birthday celebrations will be a low-key affair with family in attendance.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Veere Di Wedding which is set to release on May 18, 2018.
