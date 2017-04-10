In Pictures: Kareena-Saif, Ranveer-Deepika at Karan Johar’s party in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar threw a grand party at his residence in Bandra on Saturday night. The star-studded affair saw the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra.

Other celebrities who attended the party were Jacqueline Fernandez, Amrita and Malaika Arora, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput.

Karan Johar, who became a father of twins — Roohi and Yash — via surrogacy in February, has been a constant at his residence these days. His last directorial movie was ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anuskha Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

‘Dragon’,’ Drive’ and ‘Ittefaq’ are the three films Karan will be producing next.