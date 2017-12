In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar at Seema Khan Christmas bash

Mumbai: Christmas festival is nearing and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora along with Karan Johar had started a celebration of the festival.

The stars was recently spotted enjoying the Christmas party hosted by Seema Khan in Mumbai. If you noticed that, all them were in shades of black and white dresses.

Kareena look beautiful in off white long shrug coupled with separate of similar colour with gaudy pink coloured lipstick. On the other hand, Karisma look pretty in one of shoulder balck top paired with polka dotted white skirt.

Malaika spotted in a maroon velvet dress with sequined jacket was a too hot to handle.

Malaika Arora Khan shared a party picture on Instagram along with captioned, “Tis the season 🎄💃♥️ #hohoho #seansonbanter @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @seemakhan76 @karanjohar @anudewan5#bebo”

Another picture she captioned, “Christmas in the house with the gurls🎄🎄🎄🎄 @amuaroraofficial @therealkarismakapoor #bebo”

See More pictures: