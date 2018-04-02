In pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika, Amrita celebrate Easter

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen celebrating Easter with BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Sanjay Kapoor. Kareena also met Karan Johar in the evening. Bebo was looking stunning in her red attire and she was spotted with no makeup.

Sanjay Kapoor posted the group picture on his Instagram account and captioned it “#beautiesandthebeast”. The actress is on leave for some time to spend quality time with Taimur, while she was busy with her upcoming movie ‘Veere Di Wedding’ which is a multi-starrer movie.

This will be Kareena’s first movie after post pregnancy, in a recent interview to PTI she siad “It’s a different kind of movie. It’s a story of four friends. It’s not the typical boy-meets-girl romance which I think I’ve done so much of. So I thought this should be different. It’s a small film, made by women. The producers are women – Rhea (Kapoor) and Ekta (Kapoor). I think it’s a special film and people will appreciate it.”

She also spoke about her 18-year-long career “I think I have always carved a place for myself. Times change, generations change, people come and go. But I think it’s maybe because of my confidence. It’s in the way one carries themselves. That’s very important. I take it as a compliment but I think I have always been pretty much in my own space. Right from ‘Refugee’ till ‘Veere Di Wedding’,” the actor told PTI in an interview.