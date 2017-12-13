Free Press Journal
In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in her sexy avatar!

Dec 13, 2017
Mumbai: Mommy of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is back in her hot and bold avatar. Her latest sizzling picture in a gorgeous red dress has her flaunting cleavage in the most elegant way possible.

Recently, Kareena attended Soha Ali Khan’s book launch event wearing this outfits, and she grabbed a lots of eyeball during events.

Kareena’s fan page shared a picture on social media which went viral in a very short time and her fans called her a “hot mommy”.

She has put on lots of weight during the pregnancy days. After lots of hard work and spending time in the gym, she is back with her hottest look.

On the work front, Kareena is now all set to appear in Veere Di Wedding. The women-oriented film on also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The film helmed by Shashanka Ghosh set to hit theatres on May 18, 2018.

