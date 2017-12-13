In Pictures: Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in her sexy avatar!

Mumbai: Mommy of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is back in her hot and bold avatar. Her latest sizzling picture in a gorgeous red dress has her flaunting cleavage in the most elegant way possible.

Recently, Kareena attended Soha Ali Khan’s book launch event wearing this outfits, and she grabbed a lots of eyeball during events.

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:58am PST



Kareena’s fan page shared a picture on social media which went viral in a very short time and her fans called her a “hot mommy”.

Gorgeous styled by @tanghavri makeup by @subbu28 hair by @bbhiral picture courtesy @thehouseofpixels A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:16am PST

She has put on lots of weight during the pregnancy days. After lots of hard work and spending time in the gym, she is back with her hottest look.

A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) on Dec 12, 2017 at 5:19am PST

On the work front, Kareena is now all set to appear in Veere Di Wedding. The women-oriented film on also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

The film helmed by Shashanka Ghosh set to hit theatres on May 18, 2018.