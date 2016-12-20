In pictures: Bebo’s fashionably stylish journey through her pregnancy

Mumbai: Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor, and, Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy. Kareena delivered the baby at 7.30 am at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

The family if delighting for the newborn baby in Pataudi family. The baby named is Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

As Bebo was very naughty, we bring you some of her beautiful journey of her nine month.

1 Kareena Kapoor follows dietician Rutuja Diwekar, the well- renowned nutrition and wellness experts. As Rutuja said, Kareena is happier eating homemade food likes dal chawal, roti sabzi, aloo paratha and ghee.

2. She also travelled to many places during her pregnancy.

3. She walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for Sabyasachi Mukherjee . She said it was a very emotional moment, when I walk the ramp. She also quoted, “Pregnant Woman can walk and fly and for me its absolutely normal”.

4. Kareena looks stunning when she does a pregnancy photoshoot for Hindustan Times Brunch, when she was eight month pregnant.

5. She was also spotted at shooting for magazine just few days and also do ads, launching products and so forth.

6. Kareena has making a regular appearance at friends parties, or dinner with husband Saif Ali Khan.

7. The begum has style game and has flaunted that precious baby bump for many maternity photoshoots and her pictures are glowing!

8. Kareena kapoor was rocks at her last week of pregnancy in a style posh with Amruta Arora, Malaika Arora Khan and sister Karisma kapoor.

9. Kareena Kapoor owned the Grazia shoots, she look so preety!

10. Lastly Kareena was seen at Lux Golden awards with mother in law Sharmila Tagore and many more celebrities.