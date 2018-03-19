In Pictures: Karan Johar wishes ‘big love’ of his life on 75th birthday

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker and doting son Karan Johar has marked his mother, Hiroo Johar’s 75th birthday by posting an adorable collage on social media. KJo paid tribute to the ‘centre of his universe’ by sharing some sweet pictures with his mom with this note, “Centre of my universe and the big love of my life!!! My mom is 75 today!!!”

My family!❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:07am PDT

Reportedly, the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director is hosting a grand party to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

#friendslikefamily❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

#friendslikefamily❤️❤️😘 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

Gauri Khan, recently, shared a video of the invitation card for his mother’s birthday bash. It had white roses with a bottle of champagne, a box of chocolate and a cake.