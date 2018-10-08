In Pictures: Jhanvi and Anhsula Kapoor’s ‘Sisterly love’ will blow away your Monday blues

The sudden demise of Sridevi left everyone shocked and sad, but the one ray of happiness in this whole dark phase was the reunion of the Kapoor siblings.

Everyone knows that prior to Sridevi’s death, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula distanced their self from Sridevi and her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. So much so that we never saw the four together in one frame. But it was the veteran actress’ sudden demise which made Arjun and Anshula protective about their half siblings.

From then on there was no looking back, weather it’s a family get together, casual outings or movie premiers, the siblings, Arjun, Anshula, Jhanvi and Khushi are often spotted together. The fact that Arjun once lashed out at a publication for addressing Jhanvi getting trolled for wearing a short dress, proves that he has indeed become a protective brother of his half-sisters.

Now taking the sibling love further, Arjun’s sister Anshula today posted a picture on Instagram with Jhanvi where she captioned, “Feeling the feels for this today #TheAxeOilToMyHeadache #GlitterToMyGlue #ILY”

While Anshula has no plans to enter Bollywood, Jhanvi will next seen in Karan Johar’s Takht where she is rumored to romance Ranveer Singh.