In Pictures: Jab Shah Rukh Khan Met Imtiaz Ali on his birthday

Mumbai: Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali celebrates his 47 birthday today, July 17. Imtiaz had kick-started his birthday celebrations with close friends, daughter and the team of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

The birthday bash was arranged at the wee hours in Mumbai and guests like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone among others were part of the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali’s video was leaked on Instagram, and showed the director cutting the cake in the presence of Harry Met Sejal team along with his daughter and King Khan. In the party, Shah Rukh was spotted in a checked blue shirt with faded denim.

Also, Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali have an unconventional surprise up their sleeves to introduce the audience to their upcoming film “Jab Harry Met Sejal”, before its release.

In an innovative move, the actor-director duo will present ‘mini trails’, that is, a series of 30-second-long clips from the movie, in the run-up to the film’s release on August 4. Ali, who came up with the idea of ‘mini trails’, wants to showcase the idea of the film to the masses that will give them an insight into the world of lead characters Harry and Sejal, played by Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma.

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is slated to release on August 4, 2017 and stars Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan. The film is helmed by Imtiaz Ali.