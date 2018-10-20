In Pictures: Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Singh engaged?

Mohena Singh rose to fame with her character of Kirti Singhania in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Her simplicity and the way she portrayed the character won many hearts’ in the show the actress portrays Mohsin Khan’s (Kartik) sister.

Now a picture of her is going viral. In the pic, which looks straightaway from an Indian ceremony, Mohena is decked up in a bridal avatar while posing with an anonymous guy who is touted to be her fiancé. What has added fuel to this news is the fact that she had taken a three day leave from work as she visited her hometown of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. Check out the picture below

When we contacted Mohena for a confirmation on the ongoing engagement talks, the actress replied, “There is nothing to confirm. When there is something concrete I will announce on the rooftops.” However, there has also been a buzz that the actress only had a roka ceremony and that it could be a December wedding for her.