In Pictures: Inaaya with parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu visits Arpita Khan Sharma’s house for Ganpati darshan

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is paparazzis favourite and she often gets clicked on several occasions. And today, Inaaya with her parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu visited Arpita Khan Sharma’s house for Ganpati darshan. The little one was looking super adorable in the Yellow dress which was exactly the same colour of her mom’s dress. And Kunal Khemu was wearing black and white ethnic dress.

The couple with Inaaya posed for the camera.

Recently Inaaya and bro Taimur went on a play date accompanied by their respective moms. And they had a fabulous time with each other.