In Pictures: Hate Story actress Paoli Dam gets married to businessman Arjun Deb

Her debut Bollywood film turned out to create waves, courtesy its bold content. Bengali actress Paoli Dam decided to shed it all for the first instalment of the popular erotic thriller franchise Hate Story which also marked her entry into the Hindi film industry. While she continued to dabble with the Bollywood industry by giving a few forgettable performances thereafter, now she is back in news for tying the knot with her long time beau.

Paoli Dam, who returned to Bengali cinema after a few Bollywood films, tied the knot with businessman Arjun Deb at a lavish conventional ceremony in Taj Bengal, Kolkata. Donning the avatar of a traditional Bengali bride, her wedding was a fun affair with all the Bengali rituals adding to the big fat Indian wedding.

Pictures of her wedding ceremony as well as her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media and we recently came across a few of them. Talking about the other ceremonies, we hear that a grand reception too is on the cards in Guwahati which is the groom Arjun Deb’s hometown. From what we hear, Arjun runs his own restaurant in the Assam city.