In Pictures: Gwyneth Paltrow aka Pepper Potts to don Iron Man Rescue Armor in Avengers 4?

The yet untitled Avengers 4, is definitely one of the most anticipated film ever. From its story line to plot line to the characters, everything is a big mystery. There have been several theories and speculations surrounding Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Pepper Potts in Avengers 4 which stated that she might don Iron Man suit.

But now the fans of Avengers series can rejoice as a recent picture proves that the theory was indeed true. In the supposed leaked selfie, Gwyneth Paltrow is clearly seen wearing an armored suit but it isn’t Iron Man’s armor. Check out the leaked picture below:

Ruffalo previously revealed that the film’s ending was still being finalized during the re shoot process. “Well we’re doing re shoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing re shoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.” Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.