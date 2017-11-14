In Pictures: Esha Gupta’s exotic photoshoot will leave you speechless

Mumbai: Gorgeous and sensuous Esha Gupta has done a photoshoot for GQ, and keep fans updated with her exotic look via her Instagram feed.

She has a perfectly toned body, and features and a figure to die for. Recently, she shared pictures on Instagram which shows that she is sexier than ever.

Esha Gupta took to Instagram to shares pictures of herself with a caption, Suit up #gq

Take a look on the picture that she has shared, All eyes on you #gq

Another picture was captioned, @signe_vilstrup you are pure ❤️ #gq

One more picture she shared, and wrote, Reflections #gq

And last but not least, she posted saying, Basic #gq

A black and white pic of Esha Gupta that make her look too hot and sexy.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in ‘Baadshaho’ that starred Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jamwal.