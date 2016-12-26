In Pictures: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Christmas in Paris

‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya enjoying Honeymoon, Christmas and New year in Paris and London. Divyanka and Vivek posted beautiful pictures of Paris and Disney Land on their social media- Instagram. While couple got married in July, but due to busy shooting schedule they couldn’t make time for honeymoon, However they finally took some time from schedule and off to Paris.

According to Hindustan Times report, Vivek said, “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me.” Vivek plans to show Divyanka around in London, and they will visit also Cardiff (Wales, UK), he added.

Also come to know to know that Divyanka and Vivek will welcome new year in London, UK.

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:47am PST

Aila idhar bhi ! A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 25, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

Its a Disney kind of Christmas ..where Santa came on his sleigh along with Mickey-Minnie and their friends. Will share more soon, until then- #MERRY #CHRISTMAS to each of you! #Disney #ChristmasParade A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 24, 2016 at 2:06pm PST

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:53pm PST

Checking out the classic! A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

Petit Déjeuner en #Paris A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 22, 2016 at 2:56am PST

From coactors to friends then to life partners and now travel partners! Let’s explore the world together! A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 22, 2016 at 3:48am PST

#Maison (home) à #Paris! A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

✨Merry Christmas to you all.✨ ✨✨✨✨✨✨ Love, ELF (from Disney Paris) A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:17am PST

❤️❤️ A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:43pm PST

….from that day, when after running helter-skelter for ten minutes we made it to a flight to #Paris. A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:10am PST

…now answer this epic #bollywood question- “kya kiss karte waqt naak takraati hai?” A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Dec 19, 2016 at 9:57am PST