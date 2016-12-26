Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#SundayFeatures
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / In Pictures: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Christmas in Paris

In Pictures: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Christmas in Paris

— By Mamta Sonar | Dec 26, 2016 08:58 am
FOLLOW US:

Divyanka Tripathi

‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya enjoying Honeymoon, Christmas and New year in Paris and London. Divyanka and Vivek posted beautiful pictures of Paris and Disney Land on their social media- Instagram. While couple got married in July, but due to busy shooting schedule they couldn’t make time for honeymoon, However they finally took some time from schedule and off to Paris.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi shares Australian pictures while on shoot for ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’

According to Hindustan Times report, Vivek said, “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me.” Vivek plans to show Divyanka around in London, and they will visit also Cardiff (Wales, UK), he added.


Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi celebrate’s her birthday with husband Vivek

Also come to know to know that Divyanka and Vivek will welcome new year in London, UK.

Aila idhar bhi !

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

Checking out the classic!

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

Petit Déjeuner en #Paris

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

From coactors to friends then to life partners and now travel partners! Let’s explore the world together!

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

#Maison (home) à #Paris!

A photo posted by Vivek Dahiya (@officialvivekdahiya) on

✨Merry Christmas to you all.✨ ✨✨✨✨✨✨ Love, ELF (from Disney Paris)

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

❤️❤️

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

….from that day, when after running helter-skelter for ten minutes we made it to a flight to #Paris.

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

…now answer this epic #bollywood question- “kya kiss karte waqt naak takraati hai?”

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Cuz I’m happy and ‘you’ know why!

A photo posted by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK