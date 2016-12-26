In Pictures: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya celebrate Christmas in Paris

‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya enjoying Honeymoon, Christmas and New year in Paris and London. Divyanka and Vivek posted beautiful pictures of Paris and Disney Land on their social media- Instagram. While couple got married in July, but due to busy shooting schedule they couldn’t make time for honeymoon, However they finally took some time from schedule and off to Paris.
According to Hindustan Times report, Vivek said, “We are in a different world, and it’s a great break for us, as we’ve been working non-stop. I am picking up a little bit of French. Fortunately, Divyanka learnt French in school, so she is teaching me.” Vivek plans to show Divyanka around in London, and they will visit also Cardiff (Wales, UK), he added.
Also come to know to know that Divyanka and Vivek will welcome new year in London, UK.
✨Merry Christmas to you all.✨ ✨✨✨✨✨✨ Love, ELF (from Disney Paris)
….from that day, when after running helter-skelter for ten minutes we made it to a flight to #Paris.
…now answer this epic #bollywood question- “kya kiss karte waqt naak takraati hai?”
Cuz I’m happy and ‘you’ know why!
