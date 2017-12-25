In pictures: Cute Taimur celebrates Christmas lunch with kapoor family

Recently Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his first birthday which was a grand affair at Pataudi palace and now the toddler is celebrating his Christmas with entire Kapoor family. The pictures of adorable Taimur is going viral on internet, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her kids, her parents, sister Kareena Kapoor and Kareena’s son, Taimur Ali Khan.

It was Christmas lunch and Chote Nawab Taimur was the centre of attraction, he was seen in the arms of Ranbir Kapoor and even he was seen with grandfather, In one picture, three generations of Kapoors posed together – Randhir and his wife Babita, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur and Karisma’s two kids, Samaira and Kiaan. She captioned the picture, “#christmaslunch #family.”

Shashi Kapoor’s son Karan and Kunal Kapoor hosted the Christmas brunch as a tribute to their father who passed away. And the Kapoors even raised a toast in memories of their departed elders.

With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST