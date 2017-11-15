In pictures: Crazy female fan of Prabhas paints her nude back with Baahubali picture

South actor Prabhas has a huge female fan following and after Baahubali it increased enormously. A crazy fan of Prabhas has painted her back with Baahubali actor picture and In no time the it went viral on social media. Recently Prabhas celebrated his 37th birthday and it is heard that women crime branch of Ahmedabad City Police celebrated Prabhas’s birthday by cutting a cake with the actor’s name written on it.

Another video on Youtube shows that a girl paints her bare back with butterflies and Prabhas name written on it titled as “Dedicated to Prabhas”, the video has been shot in a rather sizzling manner, and is likely to make Prabhas blush. There have been many instances of fans doing crazy stunts for their favourite stars, and this is yet another such instance.

However, such crazy antics by fans sometimes go horribly wrong, and that is what happened with a person in Kerala who had tried to reenact one of Baahubali 2 stunts. There is a cene in the movie Baahubali where Prabhas climbs on an elephant by stepping on it trunk and one of his fan tried the same scene and he landed in the hospital after the irritate elephant lifted him in the air.

According to reports, the handsome actor had received about 6000 marriage proposals just after the release of Baahubali. Coming to the work front, the star would be on his second schedule shoot for the bilingual Saaho in Europe.