In Pictures: Bruna Abdullah sets temperature soaring, goes topless for sultry photoshoot

‘Mastizaade’ actress Bruna Abdullah, who is known for her sexy photos, has once against set the temperatures high on social after she posted her topless photo. Bruna, wearing nothing but a denim shorts, covers her modesty with her hands in a beautiful black and white picture. Bruna captioned the photo, “Feeling Empowered through the lens of the one and the only “. The photo has been taken by ace photographer Rahul Jhangiani.

Bruna’s topless picture has gone insanely viral soon after it was made available online on Friday. Bruna has also posted some other sensuous photos on her Instagram account. Check out here:

Meanwhile, the Brazilian actress featured in films such as ‘I Hate Luv Stories’ and ‘Grand Masti’. She is also famous for her item number ‘Subah Hone Na De from ‘Desi Boyz’ starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.