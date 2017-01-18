In pictures: Bharti Singh to get engaged end of January to beau Haarsh

Bharti Singh the laughter queen, who made us laugh on her show Comedy Nights Bachao is getting engaged by this end of January.

Bharti will be getting engaged to her long time-beau Haarsh Limbhachiyaa who is also a writer of Comedy Nights Bachao.

But the rumours are that both of them got engaged and had a roka ceremony on Sunday January 15 and took industry friends for party at Andheri restaurant.

Bharti singh denied all this rumours and said in an interview with Hindustan Times “I’m surprised people have started congratulating me 15 days ahead of my engagement. I am not denying that I am getting engaged but it will only happen by the end of this month.”

Rubbishing reports that they had a private ceremony on Sunday, January 15, Bharti adds, “It was a housewarming ceremony, as Haarsh has bought a new house in Andheri. Since there was a puja and havan, we couldn’t offer drinks after a religious ceremony, so we took our friends out for a party.”