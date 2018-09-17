In Pictures! Babies day out: Taimur snapped outside playschool, while Inaaya is out for a stroll in her pram

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu have become the apple of the Paparazzis eye and get clicked very often. Today, both the munchkins have stepped out from their homes. Taimur was clicked outside his playschool whereas Inaaya is out for a stroll in her pram, in the city.

Taimur looks cute as a button in his red tee and shorts. Inaaya is no less as she is seen wearing a pink tee and white printed lowers.



