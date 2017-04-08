In Pictures: ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ makes a fashion statement

Mumbai: The makers of ‘Baahubali 2: The conclusion’ organised a splendid fashion show of six fashion designers, who created epic warrior clothes and accessories for the films. The six designer included Aparijita Toor, Mrinalini Gupta, Yogesh Chaudhary, Anupama Dayal, Saurabh Kant Srivastav and Sailex. Designers created beautiful warrior costumes with different colours and themes.

1. Aparijita Toor

The show began with the Aparijita Toor show, who walked the ramp. She said, “Very grateful for this opportunity and feeling so great that so many people were inspired from the ‘Baahubali’ costume and made the line their own. Thanks for the very beautiful evening.”

2. Mrinalini Gupta

Designer Mrinalini Gupta designed warrior scriptures for the films.

3. Yogesh Chaudhary

Yogesh Chaudhary, inspired from nature and the water colour, design clothes for Tamannah, who danced near a waterfall in a white dress.

4. Sailex

Sailex themes was a sunrise yellow and a grey shade. His themes inspired from the Baahubali set.

5. Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal’s theme was brown and forest green colour. In the show, she designed brown jewellery

6. Saurabh Kant Srivastav

Designer Saurabh Kant Srivastav, who designed clothes for ‘Baahubali’ events was inspired by black and gold couture, which displayed the darkest night, inspired by the ‘Baahubali’ scene. Tamannaah walked the ramp with Saurabh Kant Srivastav, and looked adorable in the attire.