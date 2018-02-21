In pictures: Baaghi 2 makers launch the sequel with double the Grandeur

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani made perfect Baaghi appearance for their trailer launch today. The two chose to make an unconventional entry by landing in a chopper at Mumbai’s Racecourse before the trailer release of their upcoming film Baaghi 2. The film is said to have an elaborate helicopter sequence, keeping that in mind, the duo made an action-packed entry for their fans. As a sign of rebel and Baaghi they tied a Bandana to their hand.

A total of 150 Baaghi fans who came to meet the actors at the race course, Tiger and Disha with their fans had tied a red bandana. Bandanas were given to all the fans who came to meet the actors as a sign of rebels and Baaghi. Last evening the makers released the first poster of the movie were Tiger is seen holding a gun in his right hand with a falling helicopter in the background of the poster. The red scarf tied to Tiger’s left arm spoon-feeds the audience about his rebellion which is for his love, the poster says.





The sond poster of the film features Tiger and Disha in a rebel look, which was released this morning. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on 30th March 2018.