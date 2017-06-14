In pictures: Anuraq Kashyap is in deep love with his 22-year-old girlfriend Shubhra Shetty

Anuraq Kashyap is well known director and producer of Bollywood and his cinema speaks for him , his movies like Black Friday and Gangs Of Wasseypur are some dark movies which have shed light on society. But something special is happening in Anuraq’s life, the director is in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, his colleague in Phantom Productions.

The pictures tell all the story which Anuraq has uploaded on his Instagram account. Anuraq has been married twice and he first married with Aarti Bajaj, they tied the knot in 2003, but their marriage came to an end in 2009 when they got divorced. Then he found love in Kalki Koechlin and got marries to her. Unfortunately their marriage also couldn’t stand the test of times, and they divorced each other in May 2015.

Love ❤️

And after that he was linked to assistant director, Sabrina Khan the two met at a party and got along like a house on fire. In fact, she was also a part of Anurag’s Bombay Velvet. But they parted ways after a year of dating due to constant issues.

After so many failures in love Anuraq has given another chance to love and this time it seems there are madly in love.