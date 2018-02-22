In pictures and videos: Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim marries Dipika Kakar

Beautiful couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are finally married, their marriage was in news for quite a few days. The couple got married in Bhopal and the pictures and videos from the wedding are going viral on social media. In one of the video, Dipika looks adorable in her red attire, fully loaded with jewellery and Shoaib is full covered with Sehra.

The couple had pre-wedding events like haldi, mehnid and Sangeet which was a hell lot of fun. The pictures of pre-wedding events were all over the internet and the couples were seen dancing on Bollywood songs. The couple first met on the set of Sasural Simar Ka seven years ago and now after a long wait they are husband and wife.

The couple wanted a private wedding with only close friends and family members and don’t want media attention. But fans are much excited about the wedding and want to know everything right from pre-wedding festivities to nikaah to her receptions.

So here are the video and pictures of the wedding day