In pictures and videos: ‘Raid’ star Ajay Devgn becomes the first guest of ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’

It’s only a week left for Kapil Sharma‘s new show, ‘Family Time With Kapil’ to go on air with Ajay Devgn becoming his first guest. Ajay will be seen promoting his latest release ‘Raid’. Kapil Sharma and his fans have shared several photos and videos from the first shoot.

In the photos, we can see Kapil Sharma with his team including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Neha Pendse with Ajay Devgn. As per the reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu might also be seen again. What makes the show different from the previous one is, along with celebs coming for their promotions, this time some interactive games for the audience will also be played.

Check the pictures below:

One more from set of #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma

❤

Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid 🙏 — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 15, 2018

RAID उनके यहाँ डाली जाती है जिनकी इंकम होती है.. अब आप उसके योग्य है 😂 https://t.co/X4YZCgbxKg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 16, 2018

#KAPILisBack Ajay Devgn is the first guest on Family Time With Kapil Sharma, see photos and videos of the episode – The Indian Express https://t.co/0OgDulzYgJ @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/z8BTnlZwYq — Kapil Sharma News (@KAPILSharmaNews) March 17, 2018

Talking about Ajay’s latest release ‘Raid’, the movie is receiving good reviews from the critics as well as from the audience. The movie has earned Rs 10.04 crore on day at the box office.