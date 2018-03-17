In pictures and videos: ‘Raid’ star Ajay Devgn becomes the first guest of ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 17, 2018 04:18 pm
It’s only a week left for Kapil Sharma‘s new show, ‘Family Time With Kapil’ to go on air with Ajay Devgn becoming his first guest. Ajay will be seen promoting his latest release ‘Raid’. Kapil Sharma and his fans have shared several photos and videos from the first shoot.

In the photos, we can see Kapil Sharma with his team including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Neha Pendse with Ajay Devgn. As per the reports, Navjot Singh Sidhu might also be seen again. What makes the show different from the previous one is, along with celebs coming for their promotions, this time some interactive games for the audience will also be played.

Talking about Ajay’s latest release ‘Raid’, the movie is receiving good reviews from the critics as well as from the audience. The movie has earned Rs 10.04 crore on day at the box office.

