In pictures and video: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday at an orphanage

Janhvi Kapoor turns 21 today and Kapoor family makes sure that ‘Dhadak’ actress does not feel sad as she is celebrating her first birthday without Sridevi. Janhvi’s friends and family wished her on social media. A picture is going viral on social media were Janhvi is seeing sitting on a ground closing her eyes and making a wish.

She also visited an orphanage on her birthday as it is tradition started by Sridevi in the family years ago, and now it seems Janhvi is continuing it. “Sridevi had a few plans for Janhvi and she had discussed with Boney. Nobody knew something so unfortunate will happen before that. Despite this great loss, Boney Kapoor plans to celebrate Janhvi’s birthday with the entire family being by her side. It will be a tough one for the young girl,” a source told Pinkvilla.

“Boney Kapoor and the family do not want anyone to give any condolences on Janhvi’s birthday and they want it to be a happy day. In fact, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor too will be a part of this celebration. Anshula, who is currently with Arjun in Punjab, where the actor is shooting for Namaste England, will be specially flying down to be with the family. Her tickets have been booked and all the arrangements for the dinner are being made,” the source added.