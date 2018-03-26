In pictures: Amitabh Bachchan’s beautiful conversation with Aaradhya and Shweta

Amitabh Bachchan always try to post pictures of his family on his social media account for his fans and now the actor posted pictures of his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan on his blog and wrote beautiful conversation he had with Aaradhya on Sunday.

Big B in conversation with Aaradhya



“… to be joined .. in great enthusiasm with the little one and her Mother .. looking very ‘chic’ – the little one – , her own new vocabulary .. !! [sic] And most shy and composed during her process of morsel consume …. her conversation after a few bites .. ‘Dada ji , I did like your Ad., ..!'” [sic]

“I express wonder ..‘which one ..?’ ‘the one with the many funny faces ..’ ‘O, the acapella ..’ ‘what is that’ she wonders .. ‘the word when all the sounds of the song are done with body parts ..’ I inform .. A quiet .. understanding look as the matter under discussion penetrates her computerised brain and then .. off to play …” [sic]

He called granddaughter a miracle

He further wrote, “I am of certain, that word ‘acapella’ shall appear suddenly, days later, during some other conversation with the little one .. and be surprised .. well not really .. this generation has stopped surprising us .. they are little miracles .. !!” [sic]

Amitabh Bachchan also wrote a conversation with his daughter Shweta

“AND then to be in the company of yogic contortions of dear Shweta in and at the same location .. dissolve in the regimens and out in the Vit D region for that middle of the day meal .. with daughter..” [sic]

There were rumours all round that all is not well between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan but after this conversation with little Aaradhya it will come to an end.