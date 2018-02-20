In pictures: Ameesha Patel shares pictures in bikini, gets slut shamed again

Bollywood actresses getting trolled on social media is not something new. Many top actresses such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and many others have been trolled on social media. And the latest addition to this list is Ameesha Patel. Ameesha shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot, which went viral because of some vile comment. While she looked hot, unfortunately the photos also drew several crass comments as a few people decided to slut shame her. Some also called her ‘aunty’, adding “She is now old with bags under her eyes.”

However, Ameesha didn’t pay heed to such trollers and adds two BTS videos of another shoot. But the comments below those remained similar.

To note, last year too Ameesha was slut-shammed, when she posted a couple of selfies on Instagram in a black top. Ameesha was last seen in a Telugu movie, ‘Aakatayi’ where she had a special dance number. Ameesha made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’, released in 2000.