In Pictures: Alia Bhatt surprises Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara in New York 

With films like Raazi, Highway and Udtaa Punjab Alia has proved her acting metal in Bollywood. While these films helped Alia to make a place in Bollywood, light hearted films Student of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania made her favorite among the younger generation especially kids.

One such kid who is a die-hard fan of Alia is Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara. One can imagine how happy a kid can be when he or she meets their idol. Something similar happened with Sitara as the toddler got a chance to meet her favorite Bollywood diva Ali Bhatt.

Call it a coincidence or unplanned meet, Sitara met Alia and her joy knew no bounds. Happy mother, Namrita shared the picture on her Instagram account and captioned “Sitara’s day out 😍😍her most favorite girl of them all 😊😊thanks Alia 😘😘😘for bringing the biggest smile on her face 💕💕#hellonewyork”. Check out the post below

While Alia is currently in New York with beau Ranbir to be by his side as Rishi Kapoor is being treated in the city, Namrita along with her kids is vacationing in New York. Apparently Mahesh Babu too is in New York but can’t join his family for the outings as he is busy shooting for his film, Maharishi which is directed by Vamsi Paidipally.