In pictures: Akshay Kumar reveals the reason behind ‘Padman’
Mumbai: Akshay Kumar has shared a two poster on his social media where he explaining the journey of Padman through the picture and also it’s slated to hit theatre on January 26, 2018.
He captioned the picture, “The REASON he became #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #Rbalki”
The REASON he became #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/a1TB69KE6m
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2017
Another picture he captioned, “The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #Rbalki”
The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki pic.twitter.com/iE8jaS6LRQ
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 15, 2017
Padman is written and directed by R. Balki (Cheeni Kum, Paa), Akshay Kumar portrays the real-life social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor who risked everything, including his own reputation, to introduce low-cost and easily accessible sanitary napkins to poor women in India and around the world.
Akshay Kumar’s other films are Reema Kagti’s Gold and Mogul, a biopic on slain T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar.