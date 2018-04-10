In pictures: Akshay Kumar awarded as ‘Social influencer’ at ‘Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year’ from the CM Devendra Fadnavis

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been awarded as ‘Maharashtrian of The Year Award’ for the major role he played as a social influencer in the last 12 months by Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year Awards.

Akshay Kumar has done movies like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and PadMan which have socila message in it for the society and people and they were huge hit. His name was picked up by by Lokmat Media from online votes cast by Marathi-speaking people worldwide and the 15 eminent members of the jury of the popular awards.





Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also being honoured by Lokmat Media with a Power Icon Award at the same function.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was present as chief guest and presented the award to Akshay Kumar.