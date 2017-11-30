In Pictures: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Bobby Deol attent Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth wedding at ISKCON temple

Mumbai: Actor Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth get married on November 28 at the ISKCON temple in Juhu , Mumbai. Vatsal announced his wedding news with Ishita on social media. He wrote, “@ishidutta & I got married today in a private ceremony… Need all your love and blessings”.

@ishidutta & I got married today in a private ceremony… Need all your love and blessings 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/VrduuDwonF — Vatsal Sheth (@shethvatsal) November 28, 2017





Ishita and Vatsal wedding mark the presence of various Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Tanisha Mukherjee, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan, Director Sidharth P Malhotra along with wife, Director Apoorva Lakhia and others. The wedding was done in a hush hush ceremony with the attendees of families and some close friends.

Ishita look gorgeous in traditional bridal attire and Vatsal abiviously look handsome in the off white sherwani.

Ishita will be seen in ‘Firangi’ opposite to Kapil Sharma. In Ishita wedding, Kapil was missing because currently he is Delhi for promoting his upcoming movie ‘Firangi’.

Before, Ishita also seen in ‘Drishyam’, who daughter of Ajay Devgn in a film. Than it make sense that Ajay and his families should this wedding.

Ishita and Vatsal were dating each other perhaps has not signed the no relationship contract while shooting the television series Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, reports.

