In pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strikes a pose with Janhvi Kapoor at WIFT Awards
Former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was awarded with Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the 1st edition of Women in Film and Television (WIFT) along with debutant Janhvi Kapoor, who was also honoured with the WIFT Emerald Award. Meanwhile, pictures of the two beauties from the event is all over the internet, where both the ladies can be seen exchanging warm greetings. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen seated next to mother Vrinda Rai, while Janhvi, all smiling, is talking to the beauty queen.
See pictures below:
For the event, Aishwarya opted for a stunning black and gold pleated dress by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, while Janhvi impressed with her rose pink off-shoulder knee-length dress by Reem Acra. Aishwarya also shared some of the pictures of the happy moment. In the picture, Aishwarya poses with mom Vrinda Rai accompanied by daughter Aaradhya.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in ‘Fanney Khan’ and next will star in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulab Jamun’ alongside with Abhishek Bachchan. Janhvi, on the other hand, won hearts with her performance in ‘Dhadak’, and has signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’, which will release in 2020.