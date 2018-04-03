In Pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pharrell Williams dazzle in latest photoshoot for Vogue

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Pharrell Williams have come together for the latest photoshoot for Vogue India, and the duo look extremely beautiful together. Aishwarya is seen in a blush blue bodycon dress with gigantic frills on one shoulder and at the bottom. While on the other side, Pharell is dressed in colourful sweats, reminiscent of the Holi he celebrated with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai this year. In the picture, Pharell holds Ash by the waist and she tugs at the drawstring of his hoodie.

In another picture, the two actors are dressed in blood red. Aishwarya has her arm on Pharrell’s shoulder. In another picture, the actors go solo — Aishwarya is seen in a blue jacket and Pharrell in a burgundy shirt.

See pics here:

Aishwarya is known for her fashion statement whether it is a red carpet, awards show or any other events, she always dazzles with her look. While talking with Vogue India she said, “Red-carpet events are a part of our public life—it’s familiar turf. I dress according to my role at, and the nature of, the event. With Cannes, I represent a cosmetics brand, and the atmosphere allows creativity to take flight. You should have fun and enjoy fashion like art—bring a bit of yourself to it and work in tandem with the creative team. When we did the purple lips, we were having fun, not trying to set a trend. But look at fashion spreads and beauty trends today—they’re all about colour! I’m largely associated with classic, traditional choices, so it became a big talking point at the time. But for me, this isn’t my first and last time—I like to try out different things.”

On the work front, she will feature in Fanne Khan. Talking about his role in the film, she said, “In Fanney Khan, I’m playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story. I’ve been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity, and what’s funny is while filming Shabd, Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) said he’d have loved for me to play the part, and I was very touched. We’re still working out the details. I’ve also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?”