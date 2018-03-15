In Pictures: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan impresses in latest bold magazine photoshoot

The epitome of beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan creating a storm on the internet with her latest photoshoot for Femina India. Aishwarya graced the cover of magazine’s March edition which has also released its annual list of India’s most beautiful women of 2018. In the cover photo, Aishwarya can be seen sporting red curly hair, wearing a futuristic metallic shirt from Dior featuring double-breasted, black button detailing on it. It is completely different avatar from what we are used to. Seeing the pictures, we can surely say that she has beautifully channelled her bold self.

See photos below:

But to note, her hairstyle reminds us of other B-town actresses such as Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra who cut off their long hair and went for shoulder length curly hair. But Aishwarya has perfectly managed to nail it among them all.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and next will be seen in ‘Fanne Khan’, where she will be sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.