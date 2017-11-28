In pictures: Ageless beauty Rekha grooved on the song of Rang Barse on the sets of Super Dance 2

The set of reality show Super Dance 2 had a beautiful celebrity on their sets, Rekha was present during the performance of the show and she could be seen boosting moral of the contestants. The ageless actress was dressed in sari, she also danced on the Rang Barse from the movie Silsila but also taught them some of her gracious moves.

The judges of the show Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor, Anurag Basu and host Rithvik Dhanjani also grooved on the dance number with Rekha and applied gulaal on each others face.

Shilpa Shetty shared a click with Rekha and addressed her as ‘Rekha Ma’. She wrote, “With the one and only Diva of Divas #TheRekhaji on the sets of #superdancer . How blessed we feel considering she never comes in Reality shows. She loved the kids and showered us all with her blessings. We love u RekhaMa , the time you spent with us and you are #priceless #danceshow #judgemode #fanmode #memories #theoneandonly #sonytv.”