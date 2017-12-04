In Pictures: Aashka Goradia-Brent Goble tie the knot in traditional Indian wedding in Ahemdabad

Actress Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble got hitched in a traditional Indian wedding in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

Aashka looked beautiful as a bride in her light pink lehenga by Padmavati fame designers Rimple & Harpreet Narula while Brent wore Pawan & Pranav as he came on a horse with his Baaratis dancing away to the mandap.

Aashka ditched the usual entry on a doli (carriage) & made an entry dancing to the famous Bollywood song Dhating Nach. The actress who’s recently launched her make-up label wanted to do her own make up for the big day.

The couple who had a white wedding two days prior on Friday. While Aashka was adorable in white gown, Brent was debonair in a blue suit. According to reports, Aashka wore mother-in-law Renee’s bridal gown for the ceremony.

The Sangeet and Mehndi ceremony took place on Saturday.

Aashka’s friends from the industry Mouni Roy, Sanam Johar, Abigail Pandey, Juhi Parmar, Sana Khan, Sumit Kaul, Karanvir Bohra with wife Teejay, Jai Bhanushali, Mahi Vijj, Adaa Khan joined in to bring in the special day

See wedding pictures here:

Pictures Credits: Knotting Bells