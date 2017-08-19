In Picture: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan spotted together before ‘Kedarnath’!

Ever since Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan have chosen for Abhishek Kapoor’s next Kedarnath, fans have been eagerly waiting to know more details about the film. And it seems like their wishes have finally fulfilled.

On Tuesday night, Sara was spotted with her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput at Abhishek Kapoor’s office. The actors met for a script reading session at the director’s office. Apparently, the moment of script session has been captured by the director as he himself shared their picture on his Instagram account. He captioned the pic, “#nicetomeetcha #actorsprepare readings begin”

Well, the picture shows how Sushant and Sara are got into a deep conversation with as their chemistry can be seen flourished from this candid picture. Both are looking extremely beautiful with each other.

Kedarnath’s shooting will soon commence in Uttarakhand.