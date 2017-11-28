In picture: Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber go topless for the latest PETA campaign

Sunny Leone is raising the temperature with her latest photoshoot with husband Daniel Weber, both of them can be seen in no clothes. The photoshoot is for PETA, campaign that creates awareness against the use of animal skin in fashion accessories. Both of them appear together in a new People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India ad proclaiming, “Ink, Not Mink! Be Comfortable in Your Own Skin, and Let Animals Keep Theirs.” The campaign was shot by photographer Subi Samuel and styled by by Hitendra Kapopara and the couple’s hair and make-up were done by Tomas Moucka.

Sunny, in a statement said, “We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone. There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options.”





“We need to be a voice for animals and make sure we understand that, without them, there is no us. We must co-exist and learn to respect,” said Daniel.

Sunny Leone was named PETA’s person in year 2016 and she has participated in PETA’s various events such as pro-vegetarian and dog and cat sterilisation campaigns of the animal rights organization. Talking about her work in Bollywood she will be seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan and the movie is lated to release on December 1.