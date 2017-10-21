In Picture: Saif-Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable father-son moment is winning hearts

This Diwali is really special for baby Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. The little munchkin has been winning the hearts since birth. Neither will we ever be tired of looking at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s munchkin Taimur Ali Khan nor would the camera-friendly kiddo be tired of posing for the shutterbugs.

This is Taimu’s first Diwali and it is obvious that the Kapoors and Pataudis would be celebrating with a great zest. Moreover, there is one more new member in the Pataudi house, Soha Ali Khan and Kemmu’s daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Coming back to the father-son duo, the two are looking absolutely stunning in their Nawabi style. Saif and Taimur are twinning and we totally love their style.

💕💕

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Oct 20, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

A new photo of Taimur and Saif is doing the rounds on several fan pages of the youngest superstar of Bollywood which presumably is Saif’s current display picture on WhatsApp. In the endearing click, Taimur is intrigued by the glowing glass his star-dad is holding in his hand and Saif like any dad is all smiles to spend time with his baby boy during the festivities of Diwali. It’s the lighting setup in the room that has made the picture even more attractive.

Earlier, Saif was asked about Taimur to which dad Saif has said, “There will be certain expectations out of him. Maybe all that will force him to become an actor. I hope that with the right guidance, maybe he will find his calling in another field. I’m worried about him in the sense that he has already become a star, and that people love him so much. There’s going to be pressure on him.”