In picture: Reel life Rani Laxmibai Kangana Ranaut meets real Maharani of Bikaner Padma Kumari on sets of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Bollywood actress who is currently shooting for her upcoming flick ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ will be seen playing Rani Laxmibai in the movie. The shooting of the film is taking place in Bikaner. A picture of Kangana and queen of Bikaner Padma Kumari together is trending online. The buzz is that queen Kumari visited the sets of Manikarnika just to meet the actress, as she is a huge fan of Kangana and her film ‘Queen’.

Recently the movie was in news for facing backlash from a Rajasthan group ‘Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha’. The group asked intervention of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh to ensure that distorted historical facts are not presented in the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Manikarnika – The queen of Jhansi’.

The organisation has received the backing of Shree Rajput Karni Sena, which had earlier spearheaded protests against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’. A delegation of the Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha met the governor and presented a representation.

“It came to our knowledge that the filmmakers are planning a love song showing Rani Laxmibai with an agent of the British East India company. We will not tolerate any attempt to distort historic facts and have asked the filmmaker to clarify his stand but he has not responded to our queries,” president of the Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra said.