In picture: Mandana Karimi’s topless photo is breaking the internet!

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Mandana Karimi has once again come in limelight but this time for her recent photograph. The sizzling diva has joined the bandwagon and is going the bold way on social media without any hesitation.

Mandana Karimi shared a topless photograph as her Instagram story but did cover her assets with some filters. The actress, who had starred in Kya Kool Hai Hum 3, is now hogging the limelight with this sizzling picture.

Mandana Karimi was quite in news recently when she filed a domestic violence case on her husband, Gaurav Gupta. But, she withdrew the case soon stating that she wanted to save her marriage.

Recently, another actress, Esha Gupta had grabbed much attention for sharing her topless photos from a photo shoot. In an aesthetic photoshoot, she bared it all on social media despite getting lewd comments.