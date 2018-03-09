In Picture: Katrina Kaif once again turns media manager for Shah Rukh Khan on the set of ‘Zero’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan again referred Katrina Kaif as his media manager and shared a second picture featuring himself from the set of Zero on his Instagram page. In the picture, he is sitting on a sofa and eagerly watching a movie. This is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has referred to Katrina as his media manger.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture on Instagram along with caption, “My media manager strikes again!! @katrinakaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets.”

Earlier he shared a picture, in which Shah Rukh, Katrina, and Filmmaker Anand L Rai featured. In picture, Shah Rukh was lazily sleeping on the chair with his eyes closed and Katrina cutely pointing out at the superstar. Well, Rai was seen giving a smile in the picture. He captioned the picture, “When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero (Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager)”.

Anand L Rai’s film Zero is set to release on December 21, in which Shah Rukh will portraying a dwarf character. Katrina will be seen as superstar and Anushka will be act a mentally challenged girl in the film.